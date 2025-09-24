Tiffany Stratton Clears The Air On Injury Ahead Of Title Match

Tiffany Stratton suffered a rough landing during her match against Jade Cargill on the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. The incident forced Stratton out of a scheduled match at WWE NXT Homecoming, raising concerns about the future of the WWE Women’s Champion.

Speaking with Scott Johnson for Going Ringside, Stratton provided an update on her condition. The “Buff Barbie” reassured fans that she is physically fine despite what she called “a bit of a rough landing.” She explained that her removal from NXT homecoming was “precautionary” and that WWE were simply seeing if anything was wrong with her after the rough landing.

Stratton’s comments come as she prepares to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax and Cargill on SmackDown. The high-stakes match will also decide who challenges newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Women’s Title next month at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth.

Fortunately for fans, Stratton’s setback is not expected to derail her career or her title reign. Instead, she is set to continue what has already been a standout 2025, with another marquee match on the horizon.