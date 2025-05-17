Title Match & MITB Qualifiers Set for WWE SmackDown

The road to Money in the Bank will continue on the May 23, episode of WWE SmackDown with two qualifying matches for the iconic ladder match. On the men’s side of things, LA Knight will battle Shinsuke Nakamura as well Aleister Black.

The winner will join Solo Sikoa, who qualified for the ladder match with a win over Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. This will mark Sikoa’s first time competing in the ladder match and his third time in action at the PLE.

For the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and SmackDown’s newest signing Giulia will compete on the May 23, show. The winner will join Alexa Bliss, who defeated Chelsea Green and Michin on the May 16, SmackDown to earn her spot.

The May 23, SmackDown won’t just be able qualifying matches. The show will also see Fraxiom challenge WWE Tag Team Champions the Street Profits. With the Profits back to 100% after their TLC match war, this won’t be easy for the recent NXT call-ups.