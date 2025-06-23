Title Match Pulled From WWE Night Of Champions

The card for this Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions premium live event has undergone a significant change. On the June 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the scheduled Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles will no longer be taking place at the event in Saudi Arabia.

During the broadcast, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce informed an unhappy AJ Styles that his title match was off. The reason given was that the situation was connected to Liv Morgan’s recent injury, though further details were not provided.

The reason for Mysterio’s removal from the event has not been officially confirmed. In the segment, Styles was promised the next opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship whenever Mysterio is able to defend it again.

Night of Champions is scheduled to take place this Saturday, June 28, leaving WWE with little time to add a replacement match to the card. The removal of the Intercontinental Championship defense leaves a notable spot open on the card for the major international event. Here is the updated card for the show:



Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. CM Punk

United States Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

King of the Ring tournament finals

Queen of the Ring tournament finals