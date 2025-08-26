Title Matches Set For WWE NXT No Mercy

The main event for the upcoming NXT No Mercy premium live event is now official. On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ricky Saints defeated Josh Briggs to become the new number one contender and will now challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

After the bout, Saints was confronted in the ring by the reigning NXT Champion, Oba Femi. Femi promised to make “Absolute” Ricky appear to be “absolutely mediocre” when they face off for the title.

The tense staredown between the champion and challenger was interrupted by the arrival of DarkState. The group, consisting of Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Dion Lennox, surrounded the ring to confront both Femi and Saints.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, ran to the ring to even the odds, and the four babyfaces were able to fight off the members of DarkState. The segment ended with the four men standing tall.

The NXT Championship match is the latest addition to the card for NXT No Mercy, which takes place on Saturday, September 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was also confirmed on the show that Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Lola Vice at the event while Sol Ruca is scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Speed Championship against the winner of an upcoming inter-promotional tournament.