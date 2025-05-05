Titus O’Neil Joins Bravo’s Kings Court in Celebrity Dating Show

WWE veteran Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard is stepping into the dating spotlight as one of three celebrity bachelors in Bravo’s upcoming reality series Kings Court, premiering Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The new series, a spinoff of Peacock’s Queens Court, pairs O’Neil with supermodel Tyson Beckford and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer in a quest to find lasting love.

Finding love as a king… isn't always easy. Join Tyson, Carlos, & Thaddeus on the series premiere of #KingsCourt, arriving July 13th! ? pic.twitter.com/jhsgeIMurB — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 5, 2025

The show follows the three men as they connect with 21 single women through a mix of adventurous group dates and intimate moments. Each episode ends with a dramatic elimination dinner party, where the bachelors decide which women will continue the journey and who will be sent home. The process builds toward each man ultimately selecting his “queen.”

Hollywood couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete serve as hosts and mentors, drawing from over 30 years of marriage to offer advice and perspective throughout the emotional rollercoaster.

O’Neil, known for his success in WWE and philanthropic efforts as a Global Ambassador, brings a unique dynamic to the series. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 280 lbs, he acknowledges his imposing appearance but hopes contestants will see beyond the surface. “People are intimidated at first, but I’m really just a big teddy bear,” he says.

With each “king” bringing a distinct personality and set of challenges to the dating experience, Kings Court promises a compelling blend of romance, drama, and self-discovery.