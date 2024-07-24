Titus O’Neil Rescues 2 Abandoned Pit Bulls While Donating School Supplies

WWE’s Titus O’Neil is giving two pit bulls a second chance after they were abandoned near a middle school in Tampa, Florida. O’Neil and volunteers were at Sligh Middle School donating various school supplies when they found the two dogs, a statement from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared. O’Neil contacted the HSTB, a group he is a longtime supporter of and they agreed to take the dogs and help them find homes.

The two pit bulls, now named Biggie and Betha, are believed to have been part of a dog fighting ring, Sherry Silk, executive director of HSTB, told FOX 13 News. That’s because their ears have been clipped, a common experience for fighting dogs as it prevents other dogs from latching onto them.

Silk added that Bertha appears to have had puppies, which she believes may have been why she and Biggie were dumped. This is unfortunately a common occurrence that Silk called “awful.” Biggie and Betha have also been dealing with ear infections but have since found a space of their own inside the shelter.

Biggie and Bertha have been through an awful experience but thanks to Titus, the HSTB and other volunteers, they will hopefully have a new forever home very soon. Once again, the WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient has shown his immense kindness, as he continues to be an ambassador for WWE and a role model to all.

