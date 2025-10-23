Titus O’Neil On Whether WWE In-Ring Return Is Possible

Titus O’Neil may now be best known as WWE’s Global Ambassador but fans may not have seen the last of him in the ring. During an appearance on Inside the Ring, O’Neil made it clear he’s not ruling out a return, even if the decision isn’t up to him.

“It’s definitely a possibility now. But again, it’s all based on the situation — whether the company wants me to do it or not. It would have to be the right scenario for it to happen.”

While the door remains open, O’Neil shared that he’s happy in his current role, which allows him to be in front of the camera and not have to take bumps. While Titus remains active in the gym, he realizes that being in ring-shape, five years after his most recent match, may prove difficult.

“I’ll always stay in shape, but being in ring shape is a completely different challenge, as anyone who’s taken time away and come back can tell you.”

O’Neil’s last match was on the November 9, 2020, edition of Monday Night Raw, where he lost to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. In 2022, it was shared that O’Neil was no longer considered part of WWE’s active roster, despite Titus being confident at the time that he would wrestle again.

For his charity work, O’Neil was WWE’s Warrior Award recipient at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. While O’Neil appears on WWE programming from time to time, it remains to be seen if an in-ring return will ever happen.