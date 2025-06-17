Ex-Netflix Exec Joins TKO to Lead Global Affairs

TKO Group just made a significant strategic hire by appointing former Netflix public policy executive Dean Garfield to lead its global government affairs operations. In a statement, Seth Krauss, TKO’s Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Counsel to the Board, praised Garfield’s background and track record.

“Dean’s extensive public policy experience will be integral to supercharging TKO’s government relations strategy, including strengthening our engagement with governments to bring our marquee events to fans in all regions of the world.”

Garfield is understandably excited for his new role. In the statement, he underscored the broad impact of live events.

“I am excited to be joining TKO and for the opportunity to share with governments what we know to be true: People all around the world view sports and live entertainment as central to their lives, to building community, and to delivering economic impact.”

Garfield brings a wealth of experience to TKO. Most recently, he served as Netflix’s Vice President of Public Policy from 2019 until earlier this year, where he led the company’s global government affairs team. he served as President and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council and held key roles at the Motion Picture Association.

TKO launched in 2023, merging the entertainment powerhouses of WWE and UFC. As more entertainment shows continue to be swept into TKO, Garfield is poised to take the company to the next level overseas.