TNA iMPACT Preview for Tonight

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT is set to air at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured matches for the evening include:
- Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford
- Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson
- Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence
- First Class & The Nemeths vs. The Hardys & The Rascalz
- Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service vs. Cedric Alexander & The Great Hands
- The TNA International Title will also be defended by Steve Maclin in a triple threat against Mance Warner and Jake Something.
We’ll also see an interview with Joe Hendry.