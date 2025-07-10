TNA iMPACT Preview for Tonight

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT is set to air at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured matches for the evening include:

Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford

Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence

First Class & The Nemeths vs. The Hardys & The Rascalz

Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service vs. Cedric Alexander & The Great Hands

The TNA International Title will also be defended by Steve Maclin in a triple threat against Mance Warner and Jake Something.

We’ll also see an interview with Joe Hendry.