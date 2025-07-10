TNA Impact
TNA iMPACT Preview for Tonight

by Michael Reichlin

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT is set to air at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured matches for the evening include:

  • Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford
  • Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson
  • Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence
  • First Class & The Nemeths vs. The Hardys & The Rascalz
  • Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service vs. Cedric Alexander & The Great Hands
  • The TNA International Title will also be defended by Steve Maclin in a triple threat against Mance Warner and Jake Something.

We’ll also see an interview with Joe Hendry.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

