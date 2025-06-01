TNA & Indie Promotions Interested in R-Truth After WWE Exit

R-Truth may be done with WWE but independent promotions are already lining up to bring him in. According to Fightful Select, several top indie companies have expressed strong interest in booking Ron Killings following WWE’s decision not to renew his contract. While it remains unclear when his deal officially ends, the wrestling world is already watching his availability closely.

It’s not just independent promotions that have reacted to Truth’s shocking WWE exit. On X, Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer invited the former WWE 24/7 Champion to “hit me up.”

He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings

WHATS UP

WHATS UP

HIT ME UP pic.twitter.com/GXxMV2gft2 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 1, 2025

Before WWE, Killings built a respected legacy as Ron “The Truth” Killings, capturing titles in both TNA and NWA. His history as a proven draw outside WWE gives him an edge many released talents don’t have. While he will be a free agent, he may not be a free agent for long.

Backstage reaction to his departure has been overwhelmingly negative. One top talent reportedly called the decision “total nonsense,” adding, “Everyone seemed confused by the news—including Truth himself.”

With loyal fan support, strong merchandise sales, and widespread respect in the locker room, it’s no surprise that promotions big and small are interested in the now former WWE Superstar.