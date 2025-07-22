TNA Champion Trick Williams Appears At WWE Raw, Warns The Undertaker

There was a time when WWE and TNA Wrestling were sworn enemies, though those days are clearly a thing of the past. Now, not only is WWE and TNA allies, but the TNA World Championship was present during the July 21, episode of WWE Raw.

During a commercial break, Williams brought the TNA World Championship to Raw. Hyping up his impending confrontation with The Undertaker for the July 22, WWE NXT, Williams exhuded confidence.

“The truth is, I ain’t got no problem with The Undertaker. The Undertaker has a problem with me. It was his LFG sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business and told him to move. Undertaker, since you want to talk, let’s talk. “You out here popping off like your knees ain’t got no expiration date. I’m glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head because I might just knock your ass out. You can keep tweeting if you want to. Tomorrow might be your last ride.”

The issues between Williams and the Phenom when Trick mocked some stars from WWE LFG, a show The Undertaker serves as a judge on. After Shiloh Hill spoke with the Deadman, he and Trick engaged in some verbal sparring online. Now, The Undertaker is coming to WWE NXT, exciting fans as to what comes next.

Williams is riding high after his successful title defense at TNA Slammiversary, where he retained against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Between this win, and his appearance during Raw, Williams is making an impression whereever he goes.