Tom Aspinall Considers WWE Career After UFC: ‘I Would Love To Do That’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall revealed on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that professional wrestling could be part of his post-fight future.

“That’s maybe something I would look at doing when I’ve retired from MMA — I would love to do that,” Aspinall told Logan and co-host Mike Majlak, after praising the athleticism and production of WWE events. “Not only the entertainment side, but the athletic side. I was so impressed with what these guys are doing. It’s unbelievable.”

The heavyweight contender has often stood out for his grounded persona — a contrast to the over-the-top bravado of many crossover athletes. Yet even with his no-nonsense demeanor, the WWE world left a lasting impression on him.

“I actually met the guys who were involved with WWE… I was like, ‘This is f***ing cool. I like this. I like it a lot,’” he added.

Aspinall also made clear he’s aiming to retire from MMA earlier than most:

“I want to be done sooner rather than later. I would rather be a couple too early than a couple too late.”

With Logan Paul himself a high-profile WWE star, the conversation raised the intriguing possibility of Aspinall stepping into the squared circle in the coming years — a move that could mirror past UFC-to-WWE transitions by stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

For now, though, Aspinall remains focused on unifying the UFC heavyweight title — and maybe, just maybe, laying the groundwork for a future WrestleMania moment.