Tom Aspinall Considers WWE Career After UFC: ‘I Would Love To Do That’

by Michael Reichlin

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall revealed on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that professional wrestling could be part of his post-fight future.

“That’s maybe something I would look at doing when I’ve retired from MMA — I would love to do that,” Aspinall told Logan and co-host Mike Majlak, after praising the athleticism and production of WWE events. “Not only the entertainment side, but the athletic side. I was so impressed with what these guys are doing. It’s unbelievable.”

The heavyweight contender has often stood out for his grounded persona — a contrast to the over-the-top bravado of many crossover athletes. Yet even with his no-nonsense demeanor, the WWE world left a lasting impression on him.

“I actually met the guys who were involved with WWE… I was like, ‘This is f***ing cool. I like this. I like it a lot,’” he added.

Aspinall also made clear he’s aiming to retire from MMA earlier than most:

“I want to be done sooner rather than later. I would rather be a couple too early than a couple too late.”

With Logan Paul himself a high-profile WWE star, the conversation raised the intriguing possibility of Aspinall stepping into the squared circle in the coming years — a move that could mirror past UFC-to-WWE transitions by stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

For now, though, Aspinall remains focused on unifying the UFC heavyweight title — and maybe, just maybe, laying the groundwork for a future WrestleMania moment.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

