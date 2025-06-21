Tom Brady & Eli Manning Brawl at WWE Fanatics Fest Event

Tom Brady may be the GOAT of the NFL, but he just proved he might have a future in WWE as well. At Fanatics Fest, the seven-time Super Bowl champion stunned fans by channeling WWE star Cody Rhodes for a special entrance to Rhodes’ theme ‘Kingdom.’

Though he was channelling Rhodes, Brady’s attitude was that of a quintessential heel. Brady strutted through the crowd, flipped off a fan, spat on a jersey and tore up a New York Giants Eli Manning jersey.

In a shocking moment, Eli Manning sprinted out from backstage and attacked Brady from behind, jumping onto his back as the crowd roared in disbelief. The former Patriots quarterback carried Manning toward the entrance with a smirk, even lifting the shredded Giants jersey like a trophy.

Tom Brady turns heel but Eli Manning makes the save!? @FanaticsFest #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/47olrm4JI4 — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) June 20, 2025

Whether you’re a football fan, a wrestling fan, or just a fan of chaos, the Brady-Manning clash was a reminder that when legends meet in front of a live crowd—anything can happen.