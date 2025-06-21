Tom Brady, Eli Manning
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Tom Brady & Eli Manning Brawl at WWE Fanatics Fest Event

by Thomas Lowson

Tom Brady may be the GOAT of the NFL, but he just proved he might have a future in WWE as well. At Fanatics Fest, the seven-time Super Bowl champion stunned fans by channeling WWE star Cody Rhodes for a special entrance to Rhodes’ theme ‘Kingdom.’

Though he was channelling Rhodes, Brady’s attitude was that of a quintessential heel. Brady strutted through the crowd, flipped off a fan, spat on a jersey and tore up a New York Giants Eli Manning jersey.

In a shocking moment, Eli Manning sprinted out from backstage and attacked Brady from behind, jumping onto his back as the crowd roared in disbelief. The former Patriots quarterback carried Manning toward the entrance with a smirk, even lifting the shredded Giants jersey like a trophy.

Whether you’re a football fan, a wrestling fan, or just a fan of chaos, the Brady-Manning clash was a reminder that when legends meet in front of a live crowd—anything can happen.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News