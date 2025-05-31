Tommy Dreamer Recalls Crazy Incident That Inspired Sabu To Join Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer has revealed the crazy incident that inspired Sabu to join wrestling.

The current TNA star, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, recently joined Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast to pay tribute to the recently deceased wrestling legend.

During the session, the trio shared their memories of Sabu, including how the late star finished many matches despite injuries. Dreamer recalled the one time the former ECW Champion broke his jaw but still finished his bout. Tommy then revealed that it wasn’t even the worst face injury he suffered during his life:

“Bubba didn’t know this, but I had known this. He had gotten shot in the mouth as a younger adult. That’s what kind of got him into wrestling. The bullet went into through his jaw and out through his cheek. That’s kind of how he got into wrestling because he knew he was hanging out with the wrong people. But he had said just so casually, ‘Yeah, my buddy got into a fight and I went to like fuck him up. The guy shot me, shot me in the face and [it] went through. That’s why I’m missing these teeth, and that’s why I got this hole here.’ I was like, ‘You got shot in the mouth and lived?'”

Apart from this, the trio also detailed Sabu’s WWE run. They recalled Paul Heyman fighting Vince McMahon over the decision to make him cut a promo against his character and how McMahon blamed it on others when the idea backfired.