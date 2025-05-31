‘You Killed His Mystique’ Tommy Dreamer Recalls Vince McMahon Forcing Sabu To Cut Promos In WWE

Tommy Dreamer has recalled how Vince McMahon killed Sabu’s mystique by making him talk.

Trained by The Original Sheik, Sabu took inspiration from many of the traits that made his mentor successful in wrestling. One of the biggest such characteristics was the lack of on-screen promos. The decision not to talk on camera gave a unique allure to Sabu’s character, and was a big reason behind his early success.

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Dreamer joined Bully Ray and Chris Jericho to pay tribute to the late legend. During the talk, Tommy Dreamer recalled Sabu’s time in WWE. He mentioned how the ECW Original had gotten success early in WWE but things changed when Vince McMahon forced him to start cutting promos:

“Vince loved him until Vince forced him to talk. It was like the worst day ever. Paul’s like ‘They’re gonna push Sabu to the moon.’ This is the last time I saw Paul actually fight for something with Vince. Vince wanted him to talk. He’s like ‘I will manage him. Do not [make him]. He’s not a good talker.’ And he’s like ‘You gotta be a good talker to make it in this business.’ He’s like ‘No no no, I’ll manage him. Let me be his [manager]. This guy’s got the aura. Like Sheik, you know Sheik, blah blah blah.’ [Vince’s like] ‘He’s gotta learn how to talk. Gotta learn how to talk.’ Then it took a bunch of takes, and finally one delivered. I remember Vince watching with these half glasses that he had. He’s like ‘ugh, who made him talk?’ And I was just like ‘You, you did. You killed his mystique.’ Then it was just like, eh, he’s lumped in with all the other ECW guys.”

Sabu wrestled people like Rhyno, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena during his early WWE run in 2006 and looked to be in line for a big push. His career suffered after he began cutting promos, however, and the wrestling veteran was released from his contract within 18 months of his signing.

Apart from this, Tommy Dreamer also revealed a unknown incident from Sabu’s early life that inspired him to join wrestling. You can check out more about it here.