Tony Atlas Glad He Wasn’t Part of WWE’s Hulk Hogan Tributes

Following the death of Hulk Hogan, WWE shared several tributes to the iconic wrestler, including bringing in talent from the Hulkster’s era. While many appeared, Tony Atlas wasn’t among them, a fact that the former WWF Tag Team Champion is grateful for.

Speaking to the Portland Press Herald, Atlas addressed not being part of the tributes. For Atlas, appearing at a WWE event to honor Hogan would have rung hollow.

“I’m kind of glad that they didn’t invite me because then I would only have been there for the money, not for him.”

Atlas’ comments demonstrate that Hogan had a complicated legacy in wrestling, with many in the industry not being fans of the Hulkster. It’s also worth noting how Hogan’s legacy took a hit following his racist remarks coming to light and how this may have affected Atlas’ view on his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

The official cause of Hogan’s death has since been confirmed. County Forensic Science Center, Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. He was 71 years old.

Atlas is also 71, and has competed multiple times in the ring in 2025. For one-half of the first black WWF Tag Team Champions, he’s happy to keep his distance from the Hogan tributes.