Tony Hinchcliffe to Host WWE SummerSlam Comedy Show

Tony Hinchcliffe, the boundary-pushing stand-up comedian with a growing reputation among wrestling fans, is set to return to the WWE stage for a one-of-a-kind event: WWE Late Night during SummerSlam weekend. The show is scheduled for 11 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, August 2, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ.

Unlike WWE’s traditional televised spectacles, this exclusive, in-person event promises a night of raw, unfiltered comedy, surprise guests, and a unique crossover between the worlds of stand-up and sports entertainment.

A Familiar Face Returns

Hinchcliffe isn’t a stranger to the WWE universe. He previously made headlines hosting the WrestleMania roast, where his sharp-tongued jokes generated a lot of heat on social media.

According to WWE, the show will feature “top comics and WWE Superstars,” all curated by Hinchcliffe, who is best known for his hit podcast and live show, Kill Tony. WWE describes the event as an “unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises,” with a lineup of comedians, entertainers, and wrestling personalities yet to be announced.

Why This Event Matters

WWE Late Night represents WWE’s ongoing efforts to expand its cultural reach and experiment with new forms of fan engagement. Hinchcliffe’s return will bring a night filled with edgy humor, unexpected cameos, and the kind of unscripted energy that only live events can deliver. For fans who love both comedy and wrestling, it’s will be a highlight of SummerSlam 2025 weekend.