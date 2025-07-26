Tony Hinchcliffe SummerSlam Show Canceled Amid Poor Ticket Sales (Report)

WWE has reportedly canceled its planned late-night comedy event for SummerSlam weekend which was to feature comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. The show was originally set for Saturday, August 2, at 11 PM ET, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE made the decision to pull the event. A venue source confirmed that ticket sales had been weak, with interest described as light in the days leading up to the cancellation. The show was meant to be a comedy night showcasing WWE Superstars, entertainers, and surprise guests.

Hinchcliffe served as the host for ‘The Roast of WrestleMania’ in April, an event that received mixed reviews by fans. While some saw it as a fun way to end the WrestleMania festivities, others argued that some comments went too far, and that Hinchcliffe himself was a poor choice as host.

Inside WWE, the reaction to Hinchcliffe’s return was reportedly muted. Some staff expressed relief that the company was not repeating the roast format. Now though, the entire planned return of Hinchcliffe is reportedly finished.

Faced with slow ticket sales and limited internal excitement, WWE chose to cancel the event rather than proceed without strong momentum. WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 2, and August 3, from Rutherford, New Jersey.