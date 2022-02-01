Top Dolla Believes He’ll Return To WWE At Some Point

Top Dolla (AJ Francis) is no longer on the WWE roster, but he believes a return to the company isn’t far-fetched.

Dolla was a member of Hit Row along with Isiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab. The group was praised for standing out within the WWE bubble but soon, everyone in the faction would be released.

Appearing on One-On-One With Jon Alba, Top Dolla said he’s got a lot of avenues he can explore but he isn’t closing the door on a WWE comeback.

“What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”

“Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, just from some personal conversations I’ve had with people, I don’t. Do I think that I need to focus on myself right now? Absolutely. To be honest with you, I’ve been focusing on myself my whole life, so that isn’t anything new.”

Top Dolla can go in many directions now that he isn’t with WWE. He’s a former NFL nose tackle who has expressed interest in joining the XFL.

He also wrote the official Super Bowl song for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and is still very much involved in making music.

There had been reports of Top Dolla receiving backstage heat during his time in WWE. He responded to the reports by saying he was the one who was being disrespected.

H/T to WrestlingNewsCo for the transcribed quotes