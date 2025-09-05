Top Independent Star Signs With WWE

Top German wrestling star Metehan, formerly known as Mike D. Vecchio, has all but confirmed his long-rumored signing with WWE. The former wXw Shotgun Champion has been the subject of speculation for months, with reports surfacing earlier this year that he was headed to the promotion. H

is home promotion, Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), seemingly confirmed his departure by holding a farewell for him at their “Shortcut To The Top” event in August, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move. Now, in a new interview, Metehan has spoken about the move and his family’s reaction to him leaving his home country for this new chapter in his career.

Speaking with Dan Mallmann, Metehan was asked how his parents feel about him signing with WWE and moving away from home permanently.

“They realize but I don’t know if they really realize. You know what I mean? Sometimes when they are talking to me I’m like, ‘I’m sorry but I will never come back.’ Maybe in 10, 15 years. My father is proud as fuck, I told him it’s okay to be quiet and then he told the whole city that we were going to WWE. So yes, my father is very proud, but I think my mother is too [close] with me and she don’t really realize. But yes, how can they not be proud, they’re always here.”

As of now, WWE has not yet made an official announcement confirming his signing.