Torrie Wilson Reveals Wrestling’s Brutal Politics: “I Could Tell Their Head Was Going to Get Big”

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson pulled back the curtain on wrestling’s backstage politics in a candid new interview, revealing how she witnessed the rise and fall of ego-driven performers while facing heat from veteran wrestlers over her non-physical role.

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Wilson addressed long-standing tensions that arose during her early career when established wrestlers resented being placed in storylines that didn’t showcase their athletic abilities.

“I definitely felt some of that, especially in the beginning. Ivory… being thrown into a bikini match with Stacy Keibler, and her going off on us in the ring. We laugh about it now, but I was telling her how I totally understand her frustration because she’s a wrestler and we get hired and all of a sudden she’s having to get in the ring in a bikini.”

The 2019 Hall of Fame inductee acknowledged the uncomfortable position both sides found themselves in, explaining the delicate balance between opportunity and respect for the wrestling business.

“I’m sorry, right? I’m sorry, but also I’m not going to turn down the opportunity that was given to me even if I don’t have the wrestling skills. I didn’t even know what my job really was going to be at that point. So, I didn’t know if I was going to be a wrestler or not.”

Wilson’s unique perspective allowed her to observe patterns among performers who let success go to their heads. Her insights into wrestling psychology proved remarkably prescient throughout her career.

“I’ve just always had this deep way of looking at it. And I’d see people come in and they get a lot of TV time and I just knew—I could tell by the way they were acting from the beginning that their head was going to get big and literally I was never wrong.”

The veteran performer described watching the inevitable downfall of ego-driven wrestlers with almost scientific precision. “It was like their head got big, they started to act like their shit didn’t stink, and then the downfall came. I just got a front row seat to all of that.”

Wilson emphasized that the competitive nature of wrestling creates tension regardless of individual personalities.

“That business is just so hard because everyone’s fighting for that spot and even the nicest people—they’re fighting for their own spot, right? So there tends to be a little animosity no matter who you are because you’re in a spot that they want.”

Her philosophy centered on maintaining perspective in an industry where careers can end in an instant.

“I see it for what it is and it’s entertainment and it could be gone tomorrow. No matter who you see on TV today, it could all be taken away tomorrow—one botched move, right?”

This mature outlook on the wrestling business helped Wilson maintain relationships and build a reputation for professionalism that continues to pay dividends years after her retirement.