Torrie Wilson Says She Has ‘One More Match’ In Her

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has opened up about a potential return to the ring for one final match. In a new interview, the popular star from the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras stated that the “door is never completely closed” on her in-ring career.

While speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Wilson was asked if she would ever consider coming out of retirement for another match. She confirmed that she believes she still has one more performance left in her if the right situation were to present itself.

“Well, I feel like if you’ve ever been in wrestling, the door is never completely closed,” Wilson said. “Um, but people ask me a lot like, ‘Do you have another match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course.’ Like, if something awesome came along, how would I not have that in me?”

Wilson, who officially retired from full-time competition in 2008, made it clear that she would have a very high standard for herself if she were to return. She stated that it would require a lot of preparation as she would want to deliver a performance that would make fans and herself proud.

“I wouldn’t want to go back and do something that didn’t make people go, ‘Oh, wow. She is an athlete, right?’” she explained. “Um, so I would want to, I guess, make myself proud.”

Since her retirement, Wilson has made several sporadic appearances for WWE. Her last official match took place in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.