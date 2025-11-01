Tournament Announced To Determine John Cena’s Final WWE Opponent

The speculation surrounding John Cena’s final opponent has been one of the biggest stories of the year, and now we have a definitive answer. During a special video package aired on tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Premium Live Event, the 17-time world champion announced that his final opponent will be decided in a 16-man tournament.

However, Cena has now revealed a completely new direction. In the video package, he stated that his opponent for his final match on December 13 in Washington, D.C. “won’t be handpicked, they will have to earn their match.”

On commentary, Michael Cole confirmed the details of the “John Cena Farewell Tournament.” The 16-man, single-elimination tournament will begin on the November 10 episode of Monday Night Raw and will feature superstars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. The matches will play out on weekly television over the next month, with the winner earning the historic opportunity to face John Cena in his final match.

John Cena is confirmed for the following dates on his farewell tour: