Trailer Released For Dave Bautista’s New Film “Trap House”

The official trailer has been released for the upcoming action-comedy “Trap House,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista. The film is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2025. The release of the first official trailer gives fans their first look at it.

“Trap House” centers on a team of elite DEA agents who are shocked to discover that their own rebellious teenage children have been using their parents’ covert tactics and skills—such as surveillance, infiltration, and non-lethal weapons—to pull off a daring heist against a ruthless drug cartel. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast alongside Bautista, including Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, Scream VI), Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Kate Del Castillo (Cleaning Lady), Zaire Adams (FreeRidge), and Bobby Cannavale (The Irish Man, Ant-Man). The combination of a veteran action star in Bautista and a talented group of up-and-coming young actors is a perfect fit for the film’s premise.

Before becoming a legitimate Hollywood leading man, Dave Bautista established a successful career in WWE as “The Animal” Batista. He was one of the biggest stars of the “Ruthless Aggression” era, a multi-time world champion, and a key member of thr Evolution faction alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. After leaving WWE to pursue acting, he had his breakout role as the hilariously literal Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Since his success as Drax, Bautista has built an impressive and diverse acting resume, earning critical acclaim for his roles in major films such as Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epics Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, as well as playing a formidable Bond villain in Spectre. Check it out below: