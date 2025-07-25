Travis Scott Dropped from WWE 2K25 DLC Following Mysterious WWE Fallout

Travis Scott has been removed from WWE 2K25’s upcoming DLC following an undisclosed falling out with WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was originally scheduled to be revealed as the celebrity surprise for this month’s DLC announcement. Instead, El Grande Amercano will take Scott’s spot in the celebrity roster, while Aleister Black has replaced him in the WrestleMania pack.

Last-Minute DLC Changes

The nature of the falling out between Scott and WWE remains undisclosed, leaving fans to speculate about what led to the abrupt change. This marks a significant shift for WWE 2K25’s DLC strategy, as celebrity inclusions typically generate substantial mainstream attention for the gaming franchise.

El Grande Amercano, the masked luchador character, will now fill the celebrity spotlight that was intended for Scott. Meanwhile, former WWE star Aleister Black’s inclusion in the WrestleMania pack provides additional star power to compensate for the rapper’s removal.

Impact on WWE 2K25

Celebrity partnerships have become increasingly important for WWE’s gaming division, with previous titles featuring stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. Scott’s removal represents a notable setback in WWE’s efforts to bridge entertainment and wrestling audiences.

The timing of the change suggests the fallout occurred recently, as DLC announcements are typically finalized well in advance. WWE 2K25 developers likely had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the last-minute roster changes.

Neither WWE nor Travis Scott’s representatives have commented on the reported falling out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, known for its industry insider reporting, broke the story without additional details about the dispute’s cause.