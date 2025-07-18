Travis Scott’s WWE Future in Question

Travis Scott’s involvement with WWE is in jeopardy following backstage frustrations over his commitment issues.

After several high profile appearances alongside Jey Uso, The Rock and John Cena, Scott has faded from the WWE spotlight.

A new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicate that WWE’s plans for a significant celebrity tag team match involving Scott and Cena have stalled due to Scott’s lack of commitment.

“He doesn’t like to commit to anything. He goes half-in, and tries other projects at the same time.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter

It is noted that Scott skipped crucial training sessions and has been challenging to work with. The internal reaction at WWE is pessimistic about Scott’s future involvement, suggesting they may be ready to move on from him.

“I heard he was ‘not a quick learner for the business.’” WrestleVotes

With Travis Scott’s in-ring prospects fizzling out, WWE has tapped Jelly Roll for the big celebrity tag team match at SummerSlam.