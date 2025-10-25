Trial Of Alleged Liv Morgan Stalker Delayed Until 2026

The trial of Shawn Chan, a man who allegedly stalked WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, will not take place until 2026, it has been reported. In an update from PW Insider, it is shared that an unopposed motion was filed on October 24 that would push the trial back two months. This means that January 2026 will be the earliest time the trial can take place.

The motion states:

“Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination.”

The trial was originally set to begin in November, and a note allegedly left by Chan blamed Morgan. The case alleged that the Canadian Chan traveled to the United States and loitered for hours at Morgan’s Florida home. Chan has been charged with one count of interstate domestic violence against the former WWE Women’s World Champion.

This disturbing legal situation is unfolding amid Morgan’s ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery. The WWE Raw Superstar has been out of action since June after suffering an injury in a match against Kairi Sane. The current hope within WWE is that Morgan will be cleared for in-ring action by early 2026, provided her recovery continues on schedule.

This is a disturbing situation which bears similarities to the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville in 2020. This situation shows why fans need to know to respect the boundaries of all wrestlers.