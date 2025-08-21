Triple H Addresses The Possibility Of More Two-Night WWE PLEs

Following the successful debut of the two-night SummerSlam format earlier this month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has addressed the possibility of expanding other premium live events into two-night events in the future.

Speaking during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Levesque was asked about the potential for more two-night events. While he did not confirm any specific plans, he made it clear that the company is open to the idea if it serves the fans.

“I think time will tell. It’s really, for us, about super-serving our fans,” Levesque said. “Just like for ESPN, you guys thrive on super-serving your fan base and the people that watch. So do we. It’s what we want to do.”

He elaborated on the philosophy behind the two-night model, explaining that the goal is to create larger-than-life “destination weekends” for the WWE fans.

“So when we can turn these into bigger events, make them destination weekends for fans, that’s what we will do,” he stated. “It’s all about our fans—our WWE Universe—and making them happy.”

The success of both the two-night WrestleMania and now SummerSlam has led to widespread speculation that other events, like the Royal Rumble, could also be expanded in the future. While Levesque remains open to the idea, a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on WWE’s new deal with ESPN indicated that the current plan for 2026 and beyond is for 12 premium live events per year, with only WrestleMania and SummerSlam being scheduled as two-night events.