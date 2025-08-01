Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon Scandal: ‘Allegations Are Allegations’

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H provided comments on the Vince McMahon sexual assault allegations, taking a dismissive stance while emphasizing the company’s forward momentum despite the controversy.

“Sure. And and all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative um you know all we can do is move forward and allegations are allegations right it’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life,” Triple H stated during an exclusive UK interview on “The Sports Agents.”

The wrestling executive acknowledged the complexity of the situation but maintained focus on WWE’s business operations, adding, “Nobody is perfect. Um, but accusations are made and they that that’s a that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do.”

Triple H emphasized his role in maintaining WWE’s creative direction amid the scandal:

“My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do.” He highlighted the company’s current success, noting business is “in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow.”

The comments represent Triple H’s most direct address of the McMahon situation since serious allegations of sexual assault and trafficking emerged. McMahon has consistently denied all allegations, but the scandal led to his departure from WWE operations.

Triple H pointed to WWE’s strengthened partnerships as evidence of stability, specifically mentioning “our partners at Netflix and NBC and CW and and everyone in between.” The company recently secured a major Netflix deal for Monday Night Raw.

“It’s a wonderful time in our business and and fans are enjoying it,” Triple H concluded, suggesting WWE has successfully navigated the transition period.

