Triple H Says Current Champion Is One of The ‘Most Improved’ Star On The Roster

Triple H has big praise for a current champion.

The Game took part in the SummerSlam post show after night 2 of the event from MetLife Stadium. During the talk, he was asked about Naomi’s performance while defending her women’s title at the event.

The WWE Chief Content Officer mentioned how the Women’s World Champion has been part of the roster for a long time. The last few months however, she has shown a completely new side of her:

“Naomi — to me, she might be one of those people where, even though she’s been here for a long time? All of a sudden, [she’s] most improved? You know, where she has just come out of her shell And for whatever reason — I don’t know if the stuff with Jade (Cargill), that whole situation. But something motivated her to take it to another level and she is. And what a moment tonight with her dad.”

Naomi defended her championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the opening match of SummerSlam Sunday. The ending of the bout saw Ripley hitting an Avalanche Riptide on SKY. As the Mami went for the pin however, the defending champion swooped in with a rolling pin and retained her title.

