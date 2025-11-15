Triple H & Chelsea Green React To Zack Ryder’s WWE Return

On the November 14, episode of WWE SmackDown, Zack Ryder made his return to WWE’s main roster as part of the John Cena tournament. Ryder, who has competed as Matt Cardona since his WWE release in 2020, was the surprise opponent of LA Knight but came up short against the former United States Champion.

Ryder’s return sparked a flurry of responses online. On X, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque said that Ryder proved the importance of maximising every opportunity given.

You never know who might show up in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. It’s all about opportunity and @TheMattCardona proved that tonight. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OgdbnD5QSN — Triple H (@TripleH) November 15, 2025

Ryder’s wife Chelsea Green was understandably excited to see her husband’s return to WWE. In a post on X of her own, the Women’s United States Champion/AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion could not have been prouder.

Ryder was released from WWE in 2020 after 15 years under contract. In the years since his release, he has established himself as a top name on the independent scene and is the self-professed ‘Indy God.’ Matt Cardona is a former NWA World Champion and GCW World Champion ashe continues to prove his skills.

Cardona teased being part of the John Cena tournament ahead of SmackDown. While his time in the tournament to crown John Cena’s final opponent has ended, it remains to be seen if this is the last of Zack Ryder in WWE.