Triple H On CM Punk In Saudi Arabia: ‘People Grow, People Change’

CM Punk’s role in Saudi Arabia has garnered plenty of interest and debate given his infamous 2020 tweet aimed at The Miz. The tweet, which encouraged Miz to “go suck a blood money soaked d*** in Saudi Arrabia.” Despite this post, Punk competed in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions, though he received a hostile response from the local fans.

On the post-show panel, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque discussed Punk appearing in Saudi Arabia. Given his post and his past bad blood with WWE, Levesque noted that this seemed impossible in the past.

“If you’d have told me 10 years ago that CM Punk would be here in Saudi for the WWE, I would have thought you’re out of your mind. But people grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn, and they learn a lot in life.”

The topic of growth has been core to Punk’s return to WWE as he and Levesque were able to make ammends in 2023. Once at odds with CM Punk, WWE’s CCO is pleased to see this development.

“I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi, to just cherish where he is at in life and his career and the things he gets to do and the opportunities that he has. And I was incredibly proud of him.”

Punk didn’t leave Saudi Arabia as Undisputed WWE Champion, but with the endorsement of Levesque, fans could be seeing him in the country again down the line.