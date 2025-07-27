Triple H Releases Raw Arena Footage of Dominik Mysterio’s Explosive AAA Reveal

‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio made an explosive arrival in AAA, attacking El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee at a recent event. Now, fans have been given a new perspective of the arrival of the reignign WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The video, posted directly by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, shows the climax of a segment where a masked individual ambushed Lee and Vikingo. When the masked figure revealed himself to be Dominik, the crowd erupted, a moment that Levesque’s video captured perfectly.

In the caption accompanying the video, Triple H praised Mysterio, stating he proves he’s “a STAR” no matter where he performs. The endorsement certainly carries weight coming from one of WWE’s biggest stars, and more importantly, one of the promotion’s top executives making decisions to this day.

.@luchalibreaaa is on fire?

Last night in Mexico City…



Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR.#TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready?… pic.twitter.com/4vHvCfHJoK — Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2025

Mysterio’s shocking appearance led to a major announcement: he will now compete in the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleManía on August 16, joining Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano and champion El Hijo del Vikingo. The show will stream live on YouTube from Mexico City, where Mysterio plans on leaving a dpouble champion.

Before TripleMania though, Dominik will defend his WWE Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, taking place August 2–3. No matter where he goes, expect loud reactions for ‘Dirty Dom.’