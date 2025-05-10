Triple H, Drew McIntyre
Triple H Gives Update on Drew McIntyre After Injury Scare

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 opened with an epic four-way that saw Jacob Fatu retain the U.S. Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. After the match, it was reported that McIntyre was potentially hurt during this title match.

On the WWE Backlash post-show press conference, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque spoke about the match.

“Luckily everyone is healthy. I think Priest got a tooth that he’s hoping will stay inside his head for a couple of days and get solid again. But other than that, Drew McIntyre, little banged up but totally fine.”

The United States title is the only piece of gold keeping McIntyre from the Grand Slam, a similar fate to his friend Sheamus and the Intercontinental gold. While time will tell if he ever holds the gold, fans can expect McIntyre back in the ring soon enough despite the injury scare.

Related News