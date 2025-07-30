Triple H Touts Female Superiority In Learning Pro Wrestling

Triple H has shared his thoughts on the performance differences between male and female athletes at the WWE Performance Center, naming women the quicker learners. On the premiere episode of WWE Unreal on Netflix, WWE’s COO argued that women tend to grasp wrestling skills quicker and more efficiently than their male counterparts.

“Their pacing and the understanding of the moments and not arguing about the moments is better than the f****** dudes. To be honest, when you go down to the PC, there’s f****** five women that are great for every guy. It’s like they come in and six months later they’re like f****** really good. The guys are just like starting to figure s*** out. They’re just way smarter than us.”

Despite Triple H’s claim, WWE has spent much of its existence treating women as far below the men, rather than as equals or intellectual superiors. It has only been in the past decade that WWE has made a greater effort with its female storylines, and presentation of the women. For years, the women were seen as mere titilation, though WWE has tried to move on from that and faze out its ‘Divas’ era.

While WWE has made strides, some fans believe not enough has been done. Women still rarely headline Premium Live Events, especially major events from the ‘Big 5.’ While an all-male PLE is often a common occurance, only two all-female events have happened, with a third remaining uncertain.

Triple H’s comments demonstrate that the women in WWE today are proving their worth from the day they arrive. It remains to be seen if a time will come when the women outshine the men in booking, but according to the Game, it’s already happening at the PC.