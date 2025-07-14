Triple H: WWE Stars Are Excited To Work With Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll will make his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025 as part of a stacked tag-team match for the two night show. After several appearances for WWE, Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton to battle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

While celebrities in the ring is nothing new, many fans have taken issue with Jelly Roll competing at SummerSlam. On the WWE Evolution post-show, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared that while some fans may not be pleased, that sentiment isn’t shared among the talent.

“Randy Orton is so excited to be doing this for him. Drew McIntyre is excited. Logan Paul (is excited). As soon as we mentioned any of this, those guys were like, ‘Oh my God, yeah. Let’s go.’ “It’s fun and exciting for them and is an opportunity to do something different in a business where this is very serious a lot of the time.”

Levesque compared this situation to an actor taking on a role far different than what they are used to and enjoying the challenge. With celebrities including Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Johnny Knoxville delivering in the ring, all eyes will be on Jelly Roll to see how he fares in his first match.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B will host the show.