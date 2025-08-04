Triple H Suggests John Cena Requested Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Triple H has suggested that John Cena is responsible for Brock Lesnar’s WWE return.

The Beast Incarnate made his surprise return during the closing moments of the 2025 SummerSlam PPV. Lesnar attacked John Cena after the main event, setting up a potential future match with him.

The Game talked about the turn of events during his appearance on the PLE post show. Triple H claimed that everything that’s happening is part of John Cena’s retirement tour wishlist:

“This is John Cena’s wishlist. John Cena’s… it’s him writing the last chapter of his book, and I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we’d have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it’s not about that for me. It’s about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out. To write his chapter.”

What Do You Want: Triple H

While Triple H did not directly name Brock, he insinuated that John Cena requested the former UFC star as an opponent in his final run:

“I know what that’s like as a performer. I know what that’s like for everybody to feel that, and I think for John to be able to do what he wants to do. One of the very first things I said to him is ‘Who do you want? And how?’ And we’re working through that.”

Brock Lesnar was taken off TV in early 2024 after being named in the Janel Grant Sexual Trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Fans have been vocal about their displeasure of the company bringing the former champion back while the lawsuit is still active. You can check out some reactions to his return here.