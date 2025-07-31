Triple H Joins President Trump at White House for Sports Council Expansion

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque visits the White House today as part of President Trump’s signing of an executive order to expand the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The ceremony takes place in the Roosevelt Room on Thursday, July 31, 2025, where Triple H joined several prominent professional athletes for the historic policy announcement. The executive order will reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools and significantly expand the sports council’s mandate nationwide.

Star-Studded Athletic Lineup

Triple H represents WWE alongside an impressive roster of athletic talent at the White House gathering. The event features two-time major champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who will serve as the council’s chair, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, and legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam.

This White House appearance demonstrates WWE’s continued involvement in significant political and cultural initiatives, with Triple H serving as the company’s executive representative at major policy announcements. As WWE’s Chief Content Officer, his presence underscores the entertainment giant’s influence extending beyond the wrestling ring into national policy discussions.

The Presidential Council expansion represents a renewed federal focus on youth fitness and sports participation across American schools. According to Fox News Sports, the initiative aims to combat declining youth fitness levels through structured physical education programs.

Triple H’s participation in this high-profile White House ceremony continues WWE’s tradition of engaging with major cultural and political moments, positioning the company at the intersection of entertainment and public policy.