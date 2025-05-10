Triple H: Logan Paul Is More Than a Celebrity Wrestler

Logan Paul was already a prominent celebrity before signing with WWE in 2022, and his mainstream appeal has transitioned smoothly into his wrestling career. While many still view Paul as a celebrity-turned-wrestler, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H believes it’s time for that perception to change.



At the post-Backlash press conference, Triple H was asked about celebrity involvement in wrestling. When the journalist mentioned Logan Paul alongside Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and Pat McAfee, Triple H clarified his perspective.

“I don’t put Logan in that group [of celebrity wrestlers.] I don’t see Logan as now, the outside celebrity that came in to do what we do. He’s really good at this… [He] had a name and was a celebrity walking in the door, but delivers on it in a way where he’s like a full-time performer. I don’t see him in that celebrity vein, I just see him as an incredible performer.”

Paul has competed in 20 WWE matches, with his most recent victory coming against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. He’ll look to continue his winning streak when he challenges World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.