Triple H Shares He Missed WWE Raw, Where He Was Instead

As WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is a regular presence at WWE events and is tasked with making sure the show goes ahead as planned. With that said, the WWE Hall of Famer has shared that he wasn’t at the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that aired from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During his September 9 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Levesque hyped up WWE WrestlePalooza, set for September 20. The Game highlighted the upcoming match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship. When the show’s co-hosts asks why the contract signing planned between the two for Raw was nixed, Levesque shared that he wasn’t at Raw.

“To be honest, I wasn’t there last night. I haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet because I was at Kill Tony.”

Not a swing at AEW’s Tony Khan, Kill Tony is a podcast recorded live each week with Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban. Hinchcliffe was part of ‘The Roast of WrestleMania’ earlier this year, though a planned SummerSlam comedy show was canceled, reportedly due to poor ticket sales.

Even without Levesque at Raw, the show was a stacked event which included AJ Lee’s first appearance on the red brand in over a decade. AJ’s first match since 2015 was confirmed during this week’s WWE Raw as she and CM Punk will battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestlePalooza.

As for Levesque, fans can expect him back in Gorilla soon enough.