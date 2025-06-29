Triple H Responds To ‘One More Match’ Fan Chant

A health issue forced Triple H to retired from in-ring competition, culminating in an official farewell at WrestleMania 38. While WWE’s CCO remains in impressive shape, an in-ring return remains off the table.

Fans in Saudi Arabia were electric for Night of Champions 2025 and during the post-event conference, fans began chanting “One more match!” at Triple H. After taking a moment to hear the crowd, he responded with clarity.

“Chant all you want—there’s not another match in there.”

Los árabes se han puesto a cantar "One More Match" (un último combate) a Triple H.



Su respuesta: "De aquí no sale un último combate porque literalmente sería lo último que haría"



His statement drew a strong reaction, with fans replying with chants of “You still got it!” and “Thank you Hunter!” Although many fans would love to see Triple H return to the ring, he made it clear that this is not an option.

Instead, the Game is content with his current role in WWE. While he may have wrestled some incredible matches in WWE, there will not be one more.



