Triple H Comments On Cardi B Potentially Wrestling In WWE

Triple H also doesn’t know what to expect from WWE’s partnership with Cardi B.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took part in the Money In The Bank post-show. He was asked about the music star hosting the 2025 SummerSlam event and if she could follow the footsteps of celebrities like Bad Bunny and enter the ring herself.

The Game responded, saying that Cardi B has been a lot of fun to work with so far. However, he explained that controlling her is not an easy task and it’ll be hard to talk her out of a potential match if she sets her mind on it:

“I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B. Let me just start with that. So if she wants to, I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. What can we expect? Who the hell knows. The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do is what she’s going to do, and you’re sort of hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit there. She’s a lot of fun to work with, has been so far with this. She’s excited to do it. I think everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has talked a lot about the business over the years, and comments on it a lot. When you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see where that goes. We’re thrilled to be working with her.”

Triple H later noted that there are many artists who are fans of today’s WWE and want to be part of the show. So they have to carefully choose which names they want to involve with the company based on who can do the most and be a positive for the fanbase.

The WWE Executive also briefly commented on R-Truth’s surprise return trying to suggest that his release was a work. Truth’s son himself, however, has confirmed that it wasn’t the case. You can check out more about it here.