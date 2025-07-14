Triple H Says ‘We’ll See’ If Evolution Becomes An Annual PPV

Triple H is not sure what the future holds for the Evolution brand.

WWE presented Evolution 2 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia tonight, 7 years after the inaugural PPV under the banner. All the women who were part of the event gave their everything and once again proved why the female stars deserve the spotlight as much as the male performers.

During the Evolution post-show, Triple H was asked if fans can expect the All-Women PPV to become a yearly occurrence going forward. The WWE Chief Content Officer played coy, saying that the future plans for the brand will depend on the demand for it:

“Having a night where they can come together and celebrate that, I think it worked out well here tonight. Moving forward, we’ll see — I don’t want to say it’s yearly, it’s not yearly. I think we see what the demand is for it. Because as the demand for the women grows across the board every day, it became less about having their own show and more about — that’s the equality is, it’s all there. They don’t have to have their show to be in the spotlight. But if it works, we will definitely go down that road again.”

Elsewhere during the post-show, former WWE Champion Big E discussed how he almost broke down watching the PPV, and hoped that it won’t be another 7 years before the show returns.

