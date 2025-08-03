Triple H Reveals What He Told Jelly Roll After SummerSlam Debut

Triple H has reacted to Jelly Roll’s SummerSlam performance.

The singing star made his wrestling debut in a tag team match at night 1 of the Biggest Party of the Summer. He teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

During the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H was asked if Jelly Roll delivered what he had expected. The Game praised the newest WWE star, revealing what he told JR backstage after the show:

“100%. I said this to him in the back, when he was done and he walked in the back. The doc was checking him out and making sure he was okay, and I walked up to him, and I said, ‘The one thing you did here was make everybody proud. You earned your spot in our business.’ You earned that.”

I Don’t Think I Can Stop It: Triple H

The WWE Chief Content Officer was also asked about the future of Jelly Roll after tonight. Triple H claimed that the 40-year-old has already started planning his return to the ring:

“I don’t think I can stop it. He’s already talked to me about coming back. He’s already talked to me about doing more. We’ll see when the time is right, and you know, when you have that level of respect for people, you want to be able to see them have that opportunity again. So, we’ll be talking, and we’ll see what he can do. I’m sure he’s got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, so we’ll see.”

The ending of tonight’s match saw Logan Paul pinning Jelly Roll with a frog splash. So it’s possible that the company will revisit this rivalry down the line.