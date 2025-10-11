A Love Letter To Pro Wrestling: Triple H Reacts To Incredible John Cena vs AJ Styles Match At Crown Jewel

Triple H hopes people appreciate the legends while they’re still here.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared on the Crown Jewel post-show. During the appearance, he was asked about his thoughts on the match between John Cena and AJ Styles at the PPV.

The Game mentioned how it was a love letter to professional wrestling and explained that people should appreciate it while they still have it:

“It was incredible. Just, you know, you hear this sometimes said in this business, it was a love letter to professional wrestling. I really believe that. Those [are] two of the most decorated performers, two of the greatest performers of a generation. Both kind of coming to the end now, in a way. I feel like there’s a part of me at the end of this thing was like ‘I hope people appreciate this while they still have it.’ But, you know, for both of them to go out there, perform at this level, do what they did and just put on a massive tribute to what we all love to do, get to do, or get to watch, it was just incredible.”

John Cena has only four more appearances left in his retirement tour after the Crown Jewel PPV. Survivor Series 2025 will be his last PLE appearance, followed by his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

AJ Styles on the other hand, has not announced a date for his retirement yet. The former TNA Champion, however, has confirmed that he will end his career sometime in 2026. You can check out more about it here.