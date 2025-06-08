Triple H Says WWE’s Turnaround On R-Truth Was ‘All Part of The Show’

Triple H had only a brief comment about R-Truth’s surprise WWE return.

Fans were not happy when the news of the wrestling veteran’s release came out earlier this month. They made their voices heard on every possible occasion, with stars such as CM Punk and John Cena being forced to acknowledge the Truth chants at recent WWE shows.

During the post Money In The Bank press conference, The WWE Chief Content officer was asked if the fan reaction played a role in the decision to bring R-Truth back at the PPV, or if there was something else that made them decide on it. Triple H answered the question in select words, saying that it was all part of the show:

“I love that question. [Are you] enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

While Triple H tried to suggest that Truth’s release was part of the storyline, Cody Rhodes pretty much confirmed during his own MITB-post show appearance that the fan reaction was what made the officials change their minds.

The latest backstage updates also suggest that the former NWA World Champion’s return was only finalized in the days before the latest WWE PPV. You can check out more about it here.