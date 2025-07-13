Triple H Says Seth Rollins Injury ‘Doesn’t Look Good’

Triple H has provided an update on Seth Rollins.

The Money In The Bank holder seemingly suffered a knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event yesterday. This forced WWE to cut his match with LA Knight short and rework the last 40 minutes of the show on the fly.

The Game talked about Rollins during his appearance on the Evolution 2 post-show. He revealed that Seth will be in Birmingham tomorrow to get a better evaluation but claimed that as of right now, his condition does not look good:

“I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth. I’ll just say right now – a little bit inconclusive. Doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight. He was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight. He is here or was here. He’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Doctor Dugas. We’ll get MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that.”

Seth Rollins was at Evolution 2 supporting his wife, Becky Lynch. The Man successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the show.

