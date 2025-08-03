Hats Off: Triple H Reacts To Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam Cash In

Triple H isn’t ‘thrilled’ with Seth Rollins.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared at the SummerSlam post-show. He was asked about Seth Rollins faking his knee injury to cash in his MITB contract on CM Punk at the end of the PLE.

The Game played innocent to the whole thing. Triple H first praised Seth Rollins for fooling everyone and claimed that he is not thrilled about the bogus medical reports he received:

“Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers, and he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins. That’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports, but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

Until One of Them is Done: Triple H

Triple H also commented on the rivalry between Punk and Rollins that has been going on since the Straight Edge star returned to WWE. He explained that Seth Rollins believes Punk wronged the business and so they’re destined to continue this feud forever:

“CM Punk, in his mind wronged the one thing Seth Rollins cares about, and it is the WWE and the respect for this industry, and he will never forgive him for that. He can’t get past it; he can’t grow past it. I think they’re destined to do this until one of them is done.”

Seth Rollins ended the PLE with his signature celebration with the belt. CM Punk on the other hand stayed in the ring, trying to get a grasp of the situation even after the show. You can check out what happened with him after SummerSlam went off air here.