Incredible To Have Him Back: Triple H Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Return

Triple H is happy with how Brock Lesnar’s WWE return played out.

The Beast Incarnate made his surprise return to the promotion during the closing moments of SummerSlam. He attacked John Cena after his return, setting up a future match between the two.

The Game talked about Brock’s comeback while appearing on the SummerSlam post-show. He mentioned the crowd reaction to Lesnar’s appearance and said that it’s incredible to have him back:

“My reaction was exactly what I thought it was going to be, which is if there was a roof on this place it wouldn’t be there anymore. The dynamic in the room changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything you thought was happening goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic. It makes it so unpredictable. So yeah, incredible, just incredible to have him back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Triple H also suggested that John Cena was responsible for Brock Lesnar’s WWE return, saying that everything that’s happened this year is according to Cena’s retirement wishlist.

While the WWE Executive seem happy about the turn of events, fans online have been vocal in their criticism of this move. You can check out some reactions to Brock’s return here.