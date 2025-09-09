Triple H Responds To Criticism Of ‘WWE: Unreal’ Docuseries

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has responded to the ongoing criticism of the company’s new behind-the-scenes docuseries, “WWE: Unreal.” In a new interview, Levesque fired back at the detractors, calling out what he sees as the hypocrisy of fans and media who criticize the show for “lifting the curtain” while simultaneously consuming and creating content based on backstage rumors and information. The series, which premiered on Netflix, has been a topic of debate for its unprecedented look into the WWE creative process.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Triple H directly addressed the backlash from some corners of the wrestling world.

“It’s funny that the internet is all complaining that we’re lifting the curtain and showing you stuff. Meanwhile, they’re doing a podcast that all it does is talk about the behind-the-scenes sht that’s going on. I don’t understand that logic,” Levesque said.

He continued by explaining that in the modern age of information, the idea of protecting “kayfabe” in the traditional sense is an outdated concept. He argued that the internet has already pulled back the curtain, and that the new docuseries is simply meeting the fans where they are.

“The world knows. An eight-year-old kid picks up his iPhone, googles stuff, and it tells them all the behind-the-scenes stuff right there,” he stated. His point illustrates the challenge that modern wrestling promotions face in an era where information, both real and rumored, is instantly accessible to everyone.

The “WWE: Unreal” series has been a source of debate since its release. The show has revealed a number of scrapped creative plans, including a potential Royal Rumble win for CM Punk and a pitch for a Elimination Chamber title victory for Kevin Owens. The series has also provided a look into the real-life reactions and emotions of superstars during career moments.

While some veterans, like Randy Orton, have expressed mixed feelings about the show, lamenting the loss of “magic,” Triple H believes the series ultimately serves a positive purpose. In a previous interview, he stated that he thinks the show will “increase the respect level” for what the superstars do by showcasing the hard work and dedication that goes into their performances.